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Literature
Emerging Form

Emerging Form - GG Renee Hill on Reclaiming Your Narrative

Published March 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT

“I discovered a narrative though my journaling,” says author, creative coach and workshop leader GG Renee Hill. “Writing is a place I can be raw and honest with myself.” In this episode, we speak with GG about her new book, Story Work: Field Notes on Self-Discovery and Reclaiming Your Narrative. We talk about

  • How to rewrite a victim narrative
  • The intersections of creativity and psychology
  • How to build your capacity to be vulnerable
  • How to discern when, where and why to share your story
  • The role of hope in creative practice
  • The importance of breaking the silence around mental health

GG Renee Hill is an author, creative coach, and workshop facilitator whose work centers writing as a tool for healing, self-discovery, and creative expression. Her mission is to help others enrich their lives and communities through the transformative power of the written word. She is the author of Self-Care Check-In: A Guided Journal to Build Healthy Habits and Devote Time to You (2020) and A Year of Self-Reflection Journal: 365 Days of Guided Prompts to Slow Down, Tune In, and Grow (2021). Her most recent book, Story Work: Field Notes on Self-Discovery and Reclaiming Your Narrative was published by Broadleaf Books in November 2025. When she’s not writing, GG facilitates writing workshops for a diverse list of corporate and non-profit clients and literary organizations.

Books: allthemanylayers.com/books

Instagram: @ggreneewrites

Substack: thelayers.substack.com

Emerging Form