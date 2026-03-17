Emerging Form - GG Renee Hill on Reclaiming Your Narrative
“I discovered a narrative though my journaling,” says author, creative coach and workshop leader GG Renee Hill. “Writing is a place I can be raw and honest with myself.” In this episode, we speak with GG about her new book, Story Work: Field Notes on Self-Discovery and Reclaiming Your Narrative. We talk about
- How to rewrite a victim narrative
- The intersections of creativity and psychology
- How to build your capacity to be vulnerable
- How to discern when, where and why to share your story
- The role of hope in creative practice
- The importance of breaking the silence around mental health
GG Renee Hill is an author, creative coach, and workshop facilitator whose work centers writing as a tool for healing, self-discovery, and creative expression. Her mission is to help others enrich their lives and communities through the transformative power of the written word. She is the author of Self-Care Check-In: A Guided Journal to Build Healthy Habits and Devote Time to You (2020) and A Year of Self-Reflection Journal: 365 Days of Guided Prompts to Slow Down, Tune In, and Grow (2021). Her most recent book, Story Work: Field Notes on Self-Discovery and Reclaiming Your Narrative was published by Broadleaf Books in November 2025. When she’s not writing, GG facilitates writing workshops for a diverse list of corporate and non-profit clients and literary organizations.
Books: allthemanylayers.com/books
Instagram: @ggreneewrites
Substack: thelayers.substack.com