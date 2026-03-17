Emerging Form - GG Renee Hill on Reclaiming Your Narrative

“I discovered a narrative though my journaling,” says author, creative coach and workshop leader GG Renee Hill. “Writing is a place I can be raw and honest with myself.” In this episode, we speak with GG about her new book, Story Work: Field Notes on Self-Discovery and Reclaiming Your Narrative. We talk about

How to rewrite a victim narrative

The intersections of creativity and psychology

How to build your capacity to be vulnerable

How to discern when, where and why to share your story

The role of hope in creative practice

The importance of breaking the silence around mental health

GG Renee Hill is an author, creative coach, and workshop facilitator whose work centers writing as a tool for healing, self-discovery, and creative expression. Her mission is to help others enrich their lives and communities through the transformative power of the written word. She is the author of Self-Care Check-In: A Guided Journal to Build Healthy Habits and Devote Time to You (2020) and A Year of Self-Reflection Journal: 365 Days of Guided Prompts to Slow Down, Tune In, and Grow (2021). Her most recent book, Story Work: Field Notes on Self-Discovery and Reclaiming Your Narrative was published by Broadleaf Books in November 2025. When she’s not writing, GG facilitates writing workshops for a diverse list of corporate and non-profit clients and literary organizations.

Books: allthemanylayers.com/books

Instagram: @ggreneewrites

Substack: thelayers.substack.com