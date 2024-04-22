© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: 4 O'clock Plants

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:23 PM MDT

Four o’clock plants are native to the tropics but can be a garden perennial if grown near a warm, sunny, south wall. They have fragrant bright red, yellow, orange or white trumpet shaped flowers that open in the late afternoon, thus the name “four o’clock.” Plants can reach up to 30” high. Four o’clocks grow from an underground tuber which makes them more water efficient than many plants. We have a native perennial four o’clock, Mirabilis multiflora, that is quite showy and needs very little water.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb