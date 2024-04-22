Growing Home: 4 O'clock Plants

Four o’clock plants are native to the tropics but can be a garden perennial if grown near a warm, sunny, south wall. They have fragrant bright red, yellow, orange or white trumpet shaped flowers that open in the late afternoon, thus the name “four o’clock.” Plants can reach up to 30” high. Four o’clocks grow from an underground tuber which makes them more water efficient than many plants. We have a native perennial four o’clock, Mirabilis multiflora, that is quite showy and needs very little water.