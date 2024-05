Consider some lesser-known fragrant shrubs for your landscape. Mock oranges are great for their late spring sweet fragrance reminiscent of an orange blossom. A dwarf shrub called Carol Mackie Daphne, has variegated foliage with fragrant flowers. Try the smaller, later blooming Miss Kim and Meyer Lilacs as a backdrop to a perennial bed. Not as fragrant but try growing the attractive, dependable and hardy Viburnums. Look for Compact Cranberry Bush or Mohican Viburnum.