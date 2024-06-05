Growing Home: Cider Apples

Folk hero, John Chapman (A.K.A.) Johnny Appleseed, spread the cultivation of cider apples in the eastern U.S. However, he didn’t distribute seeds because when apples are grown from seed, they don’t produce choice fruit. Instead, apples must be propagated from cuttings from proven trees. Scott Skogerboe, a nurseryman from Fort Collins CO, spent over a year searching for a living Johnny Appleseed tree. In the mid-1990s he succeeded in finding the last one in Jeromesville, Ohio. Skogerboe now propagates and sells that tree so others can enjoy some horticultural history.