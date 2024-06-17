© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Chives

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

One of the easiest herbs you can grow is chives. From spring through fall, they provide continual harvests of light onion flavored leaves. They come back every year. Chives divided easily into clumps you can with friends. The small spheres of spring lavender flowers are also edible when they first open. After the flowers fade prune out their flower stalks before they turn brown. Chives are great in soups, potato dishes, eggs, stews and fresh in salads. For a more garlicy flavor grow garlic chives. They too are perennial, with flat leaves and ornamental white flowers.

