Growing Home: Phosphorus

Phosphorus is important to growing crops. Experts worry that the source of rock phosphate is running out faster than previously thought and could soon threaten food security and food prices. Seventy five percent of rock phosphate comes from China, the United States and Morocco. Some future alternatives might include recycling phosphorus from human waste, increased composting of food waste and eliminating the over application of phosphate, which is tied to dead zones in rivers and seas. Fortunately, gardeners who do a lot of composting should have adequate phosphorus.

