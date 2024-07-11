© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Bird Bath

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

A birdbath can add interest to a yard or garden and often attracts as many birds as a bird feeder. It is amazing to see the varied species of birds that a birdbath attracts. Also watching a bird take a bath is entertaining. Keep the birdbath clean and full of water. To prevent mosquito breeding, change the water every 5 days. Birds love a winter birdbath when most of the outside water is ice. For this you will need an electric bird bath heater. The best location for a birdbath is where it’s in full view from a window that you regularly frequent.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb