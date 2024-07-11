Growing Home: Bird Bath

A birdbath can add interest to a yard or garden and often attracts as many birds as a bird feeder. It is amazing to see the varied species of birds that a birdbath attracts. Also watching a bird take a bath is entertaining. Keep the birdbath clean and full of water. To prevent mosquito breeding, change the water every 5 days. Birds love a winter birdbath when most of the outside water is ice. For this you will need an electric bird bath heater. The best location for a birdbath is where it’s in full view from a window that you regularly frequent.