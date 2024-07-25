Growing Home: Gardener's Shadow

There is an old proverb whose origin is unknown, it goes like this: “The best fertilizer is the gardener’s shadow.” The saying emphasizes the importance of the gardener’s presence and attention to their garden. The saying suggests that the consistent care and observation by the gardener are more beneficial to the plants than any fancy fertilizer could be. It’s a reminder that diligence and personal involvement in gardening are key to a thriving garden. Try to stroll through your garden every day. It’s good for the plants and good therapy for you.

