© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Gardener's Shadow

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 25, 2024 at 11:03 AM MDT

There is an old proverb whose origin is unknown, it goes like this: “The best fertilizer is the gardener’s shadow.” The saying emphasizes the importance of the gardener’s presence and attention to their garden. The saying suggests that the consistent care and observation by the gardener are more beneficial to the plants than any fancy fertilizer could be. It’s a reminder that diligence and personal involvement in gardening are key to a thriving garden. Try to stroll through your garden every day. It’s good for the plants and good therapy for you.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb