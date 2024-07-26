Growing Home: Irrigation Hoses

Irrigation hoses are made of either vinyl or rubber. Vinyl is cheaper and lighter but lacks longevity. Rubber hoses are heavier, more durable, but are more expensive. The bigger the diameter of the hose, the more water it will deliver. If you grab an occasional drink from your hose, be sure to buy a hose that is rated to be safe for drinking, usually found at RV stores. The components used in standard hoses are not safe for ingestion. Hoses with brass threads are longer lasting than the light-weight aluminum threaded hoses. Hoses advertised to be “kink free” are much more difficult to repair.