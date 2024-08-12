© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Common Flowering Clematis

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 12, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Common flowering clematis is a popular perennial vine that blooms in the spring and early summer. Their showy flowers come in a variety of colors and sizes. Clematis does best when it has a thick mulch over the roots. There is also an excellent late summer blooming clematis known as “sweet autumn clematis.” It produces masses of fragrant, white, blooms. Not all clematis grow as vines as there are also bushy perennial clematis that don't need a trellis. Many of the bushy varieties bloom throughout much of the summer. Clematis likes full to part sun. In spring cut back any dead clematis stems and add new mulch.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb