Growing Home: Common Flowering Clematis

Common flowering clematis is a popular perennial vine that blooms in the spring and early summer. Their showy flowers come in a variety of colors and sizes. Clematis does best when it has a thick mulch over the roots. There is also an excellent late summer blooming clematis known as “sweet autumn clematis.” It produces masses of fragrant, white, blooms. Not all clematis grow as vines as there are also bushy perennial clematis that don't need a trellis. Many of the bushy varieties bloom throughout much of the summer. Clematis likes full to part sun. In spring cut back any dead clematis stems and add new mulch.