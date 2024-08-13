Growing Home: Ripening Tomatoes

Ripening tomatoes are often prone to cracking. Cherry tomatoes are notorious for cracking, often getting one long crack from the tip to the bottom of the fruit. Tomato cracks are exacerbated by a rapid change in soil moisture from super dry to wet or a rapid temperature change. If it becomes a large problem, try mulching which will even out your soil moisture. Also study your seed catalogs as there are varieties of tomatoes that are listed as being resistant to cracking. By the way a tomato with a crack in it is often still edible after washing it well.

