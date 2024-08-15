Growing Home: Plant Based Professions

There is a shortage of applicants needed to fill professional positions in horticulture, floriculture, agriculture, and other plant-based professions. The existing workforce is starting to age out, while the needs of plant-based industries are increasing. People often don’t appreciate the diversity of careers available in plant-based industries. There are often negative stereotypes over horticultural careers. One organization called “Seed your Future,” Is trying to change this by getting colleges to expand educational options and promoting the breadth of good paying diverse careers, especially in horticulture.