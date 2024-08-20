Growing Home: Bee Sting

The longer a bee's stinger is in your skin, the more venom is released. It helps reduce pain and swelling if you can get the stinger out quickly. This is best done with a fast scraping action using a fingernail. Bees perish after stinging you. This same is not true for wasps as they can sting more than once and do not leave stingers in your skin. If you have sensitivities to stings consult your doctor about keeping antihistamines in your glove box or purse. This might help when you see unusual swelling, rash, or wheezing of the chest. It is also a good idea to head to your nearest emergent care facility or emergency room for treatment.