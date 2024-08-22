Growing Home: Collecting Rainwater

Collecting rainwater from your gutters helps conserve water and can lower your irrigation watering bill. But not all rain barrels are alike. Look for ones that are made in the USA, preferably out of recycled materials. They come in many styles to fit in with the look of your home. It is important to also install a downspout diverter kit, so when your barrel is full, water is channeled automatically to the downspout and away from the house foundation rather than spilling onto the surrounding area. Another thing to look for is a simple rain barrel screen to prevent roof debris from ending up in your barrel.