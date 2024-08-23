Growing Home: Spider Venom Peptides

Researchers are mimicking spider venom peptides for future use as insecticides. Spider venom is often specific to certain insects, while being harmless to non-target species. If spider venom can be made into pesticides, it would likely have specificity that reduces the risk to non-target species, including humans, pets, and beneficial insects. Conventional insecticides are not nearly so specific and can persist in the environment causing long-term ecological damage. Spider venom peptides would be biodegradable, which makes venom-based pesticides likely a more sustainable option compared to conventional insecticides.