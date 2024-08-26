Growing Home: Picking Tomatoes

Growing tomatoes? Resist picking a tomato immediately after it turns red. Give it a few days as ripe tomato should be slightly soft for the best and most complex flavors. If your tomatoes fall off the vine before they are ripe, place them in a paper bag with a banana to ripen. Store ripe tomatoes in a cool, dark spot with the stem up. Don’t refrigerate your tomatoes, as it will reduce the flavor and nutrition. Plant breeders have been developing new tomato varieties to have the ability to stay ripe on the vine for much longer periods. One such variety is known as “Sparky XSL,” and is a very sweet cherry tomato and has a shelf life of up to 20 days.