Growing Home: Coleus

Coleus are plants that are grown for their colorful leaves. Leaf colors include red, orange, yellow, bronze and mixtures of colors in interesting patterns. The leaves are as bright as a flower. Coleus prefers shade, but some have been bred to take full sun. They also make a great houseplant. Pinch the tips to create a bushier plant. The Coleus stem has a square shape. That’s because it is in the mint family, which are known for their square stems, but coleus has no fragrance. To make more plants, simply cut the top of a stem, place it in water and it will grow roots within a month.