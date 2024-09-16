Growing Home: Outdoor Furniture

This is the season when outdoor furniture is on sale. While the diversity of styles and colors are lower than in Spring, if you want to save money, shop for patio furniture now. When purchasing, consider the furniture’s longevity. Plastic wears out faster in the sun due to the ultraviolet light, while metal and wood age slower. Teak is the best wood for outdoor furniture. Also, consider winter storage. Can the furniture be stacked? Can it be stored out of the sun to avoid fading? If you live in an area that gets occasional high winds, avoid outdoor glass tables that could blow over and break into pieces. Of course, comfort and good looks are equally important.