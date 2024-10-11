Growing Home: Planting Fall Trees

Planting trees in fall is a great way to save money as usually trees are discounted at the end of the season. As temperatures cool, newly planted trees won’t suffer from heat stress and need less water to establish their root systems before winter. However, Fall planted trees do need some winter watering during dry spells. Even once a month watering from November through March is helpful. Be sure to confirm with your nursery if any warranties are included with the trees on sale. But I have one caveat, if you happen to live above 6,500 feet, I suggest you avoid fall planted trees and only plant in the spring.