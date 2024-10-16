Growing Home: Recycle your grocery Pineapple

Recycle your grocery pineapple into a houseplant. Select a pineapple with bright green fresh-looking leaves. Twist off the leafy top, which is the crown of the pineapple and let it dry for a day or twos. Then, peel off the four bottom leaves and plant it in an 8-inch clay pot filled with 1/3rd sand and 2/3rds potting soil. Keep it in indirect light and slightly moist; overwatering causes rot. After two to four months the pineapple will grow new leaves, and it may someday produce fruit that forms on the top of the plant. Grow pineapples in partial sun for the first month then move to full sun such as a south window.