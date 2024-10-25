Technically rhubarb is a vegetable but is used like a fruit. In 1947 the US Customs Court in Buffalo NY broke with reality and declared that rhubarb was indeed a fruit for tariff reasons. Prior to the 18th century most human use of rhubarb was for medicinal purposes. It was so popular as a medicine that in seventeenth century England, the root cost three times more than the price of opium. The most common colors of rhubarb stalks are red and green. Green-stalked rhubarb is less acidic, making it slightly sweeter and is best where a milder flavor is desired. The leaves of rhubarb are toxic to humans due to the high oxalic acid content.