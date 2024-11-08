Growing Home: Polyphenols

Polyphenols are nutrients in plants and plant-based foods that have a positive dietary effect on overall human health and helps reduce inflammation. High amounts of Polyphenols can be found in onions, berries, apples, broccoli, olives and carrots. When pests feed on produce, it triggers plants to make more polyphenols. Organic foods are attacked by pests more often than chemically grown produce. Thus, organic foods often provide more polyphenols and positive effects on health. Perhaps eating produce that has been slightly damaged by pests is not a bad thing, as it can result in higher nutritional values.