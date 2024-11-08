© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Polyphenols

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published November 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM MST

Polyphenols are nutrients in plants and plant-based foods that have a positive dietary effect on overall human health and helps reduce inflammation. High amounts of Polyphenols can be found in onions, berries, apples, broccoli, olives and carrots. When pests feed on produce, it triggers plants to make more polyphenols. Organic foods are attacked by pests more often than chemically grown produce. Thus, organic foods often provide more polyphenols and positive effects on health. Perhaps eating produce that has been slightly damaged by pests is not a bad thing, as it can result in higher nutritional values.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb