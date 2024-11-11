Growing Home: Apple Harvest

Apple harvest is generally from mid-August into October. Most apples sold in our country between November through December are stored in refrigerated warehouses. But for long term storage apples are kept in what is known as “controlled atmosphere” storage rooms. These are special cold, airtight humid rooms with reduced oxygen levels and an increased concentration of carbon dioxide. This modification of the atmosphere reduces the metabolic activity of apples and greatly increases the fruit’s keeping quality. Controlled atmosphere storage can allow apple to be stored and sold until a new harvest is starting.