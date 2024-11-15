Growing Home: Culinary Herbs

Culinary herbs are easy to grow indoors in winter. If your soil hasn’t frozen yet and you or a friend have a patch of onion flavored chives outside, you can gently divide off a clump of chives from the outside garden bed and replant the clump in a container with fresh potting mix. Basil is also easy to grow in the windowsill. One of the best winter basil varieties is “Emerald Towers” which grows in a columnar fashion and is very slow to go to seed. Use a clean pot and new potting soil. Barely cover the basil seed and keep it moist. Grow windowsill herbs in your sunniest window. There are also hydroponic indoor herb growing units that have their own grow lights.