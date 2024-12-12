Growing Home: Animal Tracks

Fresh snow provides great conditions for tracking animals. Tracking is a fun family activity even in town. Go out after fresh snow and search for new tracks. You will easily find indications of birds, squirrels, dogs and cats. But go out to your local park, greenway, or nearby trails, and you may find tracks of foxes, coyote, raccoon, beaver, ducks, deer, rabbits and more. Make it a family project to see where the tracks lead. Look behind you and see what tracks you have left! A helpful tracking identification book is “The Tracker’s Field Guide – A Comprehensive Manual for Animal Tracking," by James Lowery.