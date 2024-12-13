Growing Home: Automatic Garage Doors

In colder weather your automatic garage door may become noisy when operated. This is likely a sign that it needs to be lubricated. Avoid using grease as it collects dirt. WD-40, often a catch-all lubricant also does not work well in this situation. Instead, use either a Silicone-based spray or a spray marketed specifically for garage doors. Be sure to lubricate all the various moving parts including springs, rollers and hinges. Also do a quick inspection of the garage door’s roller tracks, as a build-up of dirt and debris can compromise the smooth operation of the garage door. Clear any debris you find and then wipe the tracks down with a damp cloth.