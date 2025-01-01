Growing Home: Navel Oranges

Navel oranges are the most common winter orange. Many think the Navel Orange are so named because it was the first orange used by the US Navy. But the word navel came from the fact that the fruit’s blossom end indent resembles a belly button or a “navel.” If you see green navel oranges, it does not indicate a lack of ripeness. Rather, it indicates warm weather ripening – causing green chlorophyll to return to the peel. If you plan to slice your navel orange do so just prior to consumption, as sliced navel oranges left out after 30 minutes can produce bitter or sour flavors because of exposure to oxygen.