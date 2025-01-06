Growing Home: Orchids

Orchids are pros at mimicry. The Spider orchid mimics the pheromones of a wasp attracting it to help with pollination. The Bulbophyllum family of orchids have developed looks and smells of rotting flesh to attract carrion flies required for pollination. The vampire orchid’s flower smells like a mushroom to attract a gnat that normally lays its eggs in fungal fruiting bodies. Some orchids mimic good smells like the Oncidium Sharry Baby Orchid which has blossoms that smell like chocolate. It has branching spikes can have 100 or more small chocolate fragranced deep-red flowers that bloom for up to 4 weeks per year.