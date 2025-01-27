Growing Home: Serviceberry

Serviceberry is a great native shrub for our landscapes. Its fragrant flowers bloom in spring and then forms a blueberry-like fruit that birds love and was extensively used by native Americans. Serviceberry has grey-green leaves and makes a good background to other brighter colored summer flowering plants. The leaves turn yellow to orange in autumn. Saskatoon serviceberry is native and grows four to twelve feet tall and about six to eight feet wide. Saskatoon Serviceberry is happy growing up to 9,000 feet in elevation. Serviceberry prefers sun but will tolerate part shade.