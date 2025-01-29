Growing Home: Transporting Houseplants

If you ever need to transport a houseplant on a cold winter day, be sure to thoroughly wrap the plants before carrying them out to your car. Even a short run to the car in very low temperatures can kill or damage a houseplant. It is always a good idea to warm your car before you load your houseplants. It helps to first wrap your houseplants with paper bags, plastic bags or with newspaper. Don’t store them in a car trunk, as it is too cold to carry plants safely in winter. Of course, the best way to move houseplants in winter is to pick one of our occasional, warm winter days.