Growing Home: “Sunions"

It seems plant breeders never run out of new ideas to pursue. It is a fact that cutting onions creates volatile aerial compounds that bring people to tears. Now breeders have come up with a new onion that is “tear-less” known as the “Sunions.” Sunions were developed by the Bayer company and are not a genetically modified product but were created with a natural cross-breeding program. They are a mild sweet onion with a short storage life. Sunions are only occasionally available at select national grocers.