Growing Home

Growing Home: Celery Leaves

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 11, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

Most people toss the leaves of celery when preparing it for eating. But the leaves are very nutritious. Celery leaves impart a rich, nutty, flavorful aroma to dishes. Try celery leaves in salads, soups, and stews. They can be used in place of parsley or cilantro. Use celery leaves quickly because once cut from the plant, the leaves don’t keep very long. There are special celery varieties such as Amsterdam and Pascal Celery that are grown mainly for their leaves and have hardly any stalks. While celery traditionally has green stalks there are some heirloom varieties with red stalks and white stalks.

