Growing Home: Green Potatoes

When potatoes are exposed to light, chlorophyll starts to develop creating a green color in the skin from the chlorophyll and subsequent photosynthesis. This green chlorophyll in the potato skin increases production of a toxic substance in the fruit called solanine. A bite or two of a green skinned potato isn’t harmful, but can cause indigestion or worse if eaten in quantity. You can remove the solanine by pealing the green parts of the potato off, leaving only white flesh. For this reason, always store potatoes in the dark.