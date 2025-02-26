Growing Home: Hollyhock

Hollyhocks are short-lived perennials bearing flowers on three-to-four-foot stalks. They readily spread and reseed and are often found thriving in alleys. The hollyhock comes in a wide variety of colors. The showiest hollyhocks are the double flowered varieties whose flowers resemble rose-like pom poms and are filled with petals. Many of the double hollyhock varieties were first bred in Paonia, Colorado which was once home to the Pan American Seed Company. The Pan American Seed Company moved its operations out of Paonia in the 1980s. The site is now occupied by the US Forest Service.