© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Clover Lawns

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM MST

White clover was once common in lawns before broadleaf pesticides became popular. Being a legume, clover can create nitrogen out of air in the soil to help feed adjacent grasses. Clover as a groundcover is making a comeback as Microclover or Miniclover which only grows four inches high. It is a low maintenance lawn alternative or can be mixed into your current lawn grass. When added to an existing lawns you will need less fertilizer. A pure clover lawn rarely needs mowing and is drought tolerant, but Mini clover doesn’t tolerate heavy foot traffic and is slower to green up in spring.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb