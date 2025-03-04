Growing Home: Clover Lawns

White clover was once common in lawns before broadleaf pesticides became popular. Being a legume, clover can create nitrogen out of air in the soil to help feed adjacent grasses. Clover as a groundcover is making a comeback as Microclover or Miniclover which only grows four inches high. It is a low maintenance lawn alternative or can be mixed into your current lawn grass. When added to an existing lawns you will need less fertilizer. A pure clover lawn rarely needs mowing and is drought tolerant, but Mini clover doesn’t tolerate heavy foot traffic and is slower to green up in spring.

