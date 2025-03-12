© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
COMMUNITY MATTERS
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Rosemary

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

The herb, rosemary, does not typically survive winter unless it is in a special microclimate, so it is usually grown as an annual. A potted rosemary can make a great herbal houseplant. Rosemary likes to be pot-bound and needs a sunny window along with regular fertilizing. Water only when the soil is dry on top. In summer, you can move Rosemary outside. There are many distinct sizes and shapes of Rosemary varieties. Because each leaf is so pungent, it only takes a few leaves for cooking, so one mature plant can usually supply you all the rosemary you need.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb