Growing Home: Rosemary

The herb, rosemary, does not typically survive winter unless it is in a special microclimate, so it is usually grown as an annual. A potted rosemary can make a great herbal houseplant. Rosemary likes to be pot-bound and needs a sunny window along with regular fertilizing. Water only when the soil is dry on top. In summer, you can move Rosemary outside. There are many distinct sizes and shapes of Rosemary varieties. Because each leaf is so pungent, it only takes a few leaves for cooking, so one mature plant can usually supply you all the rosemary you need.