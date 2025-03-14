© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home: Perovskia

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

If you are looking for a large, beautiful, trouble-free perennial, consider growing “Russian sage” (also known as ‘Perovskia’ named after a Russian governor). It does best in full sun and can tolerate drier soils. It has aromatic leaves and lavender blue flowers that bloom from mid-summer until frost. Russian Sage is great for attracting pollinators. It is shrub-like, reaching up to 5 feet high but there are a few dwarf varieties that only reach two feet high. In spring, prune Russian Sage to only eight inches high and it will fully grow back in summer.

