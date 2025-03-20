Growing Home: Growing Seedlings Indoors

If you are growing seedlings indoors or in a greenhouse for later transplanting to the outside, keep an eye out for crowding as this can lower the quality of your transplants. Once the leaves of different plants begin touching each other, transplant each seedling into its own larger pot. If you find the roots of the adjacent seedlings are tangled and hard to separate, try placing the roots in a cup of water and then gently pull the roots apart while in the water. Then replant each seedling into their own individual pots.