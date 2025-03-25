Growing Home: Cream of Tartar

We talk a lot about herbs and spices on this show and someone recently asked me about one particular spice. What in the heck is Cream of Tartar? Well, “Cream of tartar” is a spice, but is not derived from a plant, nor does it have an aroma. It comes from a powder formed inside barrels during winemaking. Cream of tartar is used to make baking soda, stabilize egg whites, reduce discoloration in boiled vegetables and is even used to clean cookware and works as a laxative. It has an indefinite shelf life. In many recipes cream of tartar is a secret ingredient.