Growing Home: Pansy Flowers

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

The term "pansy," is used as a derogatory slang for weakness or cowardness compared to traditional masculinity. The name Pansy is from the French word "pensée," meaning "thought," referring to the flower resembling a face in thought. "Pansy" as negative slang emerged in the 20th century. Calling someone a Pansy is now criticized for perpetuating stereotypes about gender and sexuality. It likely comes from the assumption that that the pansy flower is delicate. Actually, the pansy is a very tough garden plant, surviving temperature extremes and often living through winter.

Johnathon Rhubarb
