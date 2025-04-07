Growing Home - Leftover Seeds

If you have any leftover seeds from past years, you should know that you can easily test your seeds for viability before you invest time and energy trying to get them to germinate. Spread at least 10 or more seeds onto a moist paper towel, then roll up the towel and mist the towel regularly or you can maintain moisture by slipping the towel into a plastic bag.. Check for germination after a week or two. If the germination is less than half, you should probably buy new seeds.