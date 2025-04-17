Growing Home - Parthenocarpic Plants

Parthenocarpic plants produce mostly seedless fruit without pollination. There are several zucchini and cucumber varieties that are available with parthenocarpic traits. Parthenocarpic plants produce mostly female flowers, which means they can produce a lot more zucchinis and cucumber fruits than regular varieties. These parthenocarpic zucchini and cucumbers are great for greenhouse growing where pollination is challenging, and they are fine for the outside garden. Because they don’t set seeds, you do need to buy new seed each year.