Many people believe that the misconception that flowers of sunflowers follow the sun throughout the day. The truth is only young sunflowers track the sun's movement, which is a process called heliotropism, a term that describes plants and leaves that move and orient themselves to the sun as the plants use their internal circadian clocks to follow the sun. As sunflowers mature, they stop moving and usually end up facing East. By the way, the tallest sunflower ever recorded was 30 feet and 1 inch tall, grown in Germany in 2014.