During World War I, dandelions became an essential food source in Norway as the country faced severe food shortages due to rationing and the disruption of maritime trade. The dandelion leaves could be eaten fresh in salads or cooked as greens, providing some nutrients amidst scarce supplies. With traditional coffee impossible to obtain, dandelion roots were roasted and used to create a coffee substitute. American prisoners in Japan suffered from starvation but also turned to the dandelion as a source of nutrition.