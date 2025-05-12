Growing Home - Fences or Hedges?

Fences may make good neighbors, but hedges are better than a fence. Why? Well, a living fence adds beauty, muffles noises, and supports wildlife- especially birds. Also, a hedge is cheaper than a new fence. You can also make a hedge with many different shrubs, instead of one species for a less formal look. Some possible evergreen hedge plants include Rocky Mountain Juniper, Mugo Pine, and Spruce. Good deciduous hedge plants include Lilacs, Serviceberry, Cotoneaster and Chokecherry. Remember a hedge needs pruning once a year.