Growing Home - Potato Leaf Tomatoes

Some tomatoes have a different looking leaf that resembles the leaf of a potato. Potato leaf tomatoes refer to a tomato leaf shape that is broad and smooth-edged. The potato leaf tomato leaves are larger than normal tomato leaves. Normal tomato leaves are more jagged and serrated. It all comes down to genetics. You'll often see potato leaves in heirloom tomato varieties such as Brandywine or Stupice tomatoes. Even though it is subjective, many gardeners swear that potato-leaf varieties taste better.