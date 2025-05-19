Growing Home - America's Parking Problem

America has a parking problem. Up to a quarter of the land in our cities is comprised of parking lots. And a third to half of these existing parking lots sit empty. America has two billion parking spaces, which is more than six spaces for every registered car. Large parking lots increase temperatures in our cities. Fortunately, there is a movement to reduce the required spaces for new buildings and return existing oversized parking lots back to green areas, parks, community gardens or community-focused development.