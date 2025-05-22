Growing Home - Calibrachoa

Calibrachoa is an annual flowering bedding plant related to petunia. It produces loads of one-inch wide, bright petunia-like flowers. Calibrachoa blooms in shades of orange, white, red, pink and purple as well as mixtures of those colors. Spent flowers self-shed as it grows new flowers, keeping the plant neat. Grow Calibrachoa in hanging planters or large pots where they can trail over the side. They need sun and regular moisture. There are hybrids of Calibrachoa and Petunias with unusual colored flowers and superior heat tolerance.