Growing Home

Growing Home - Large Gardens

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 26, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

New gardeners might do well by remembering the old adage, “admire a large garden, but tend a small one,” at least until you understand the time commitment. Novice gardeners are notorious for overfertilizing, so go easy on fertilizer- including organic fertilizers. Weeds often overwhelm novice gardeners, but by weeding a little each day, you can keep the job manageable. Regularly check the undersides of your garden’s leaves with a magnifying glass, because that is where pests often hide and get their start.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
