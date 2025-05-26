Growing Home - Large Gardens

New gardeners might do well by remembering the old adage, “admire a large garden, but tend a small one,” at least until you understand the time commitment. Novice gardeners are notorious for overfertilizing, so go easy on fertilizer- including organic fertilizers. Weeds often overwhelm novice gardeners, but by weeding a little each day, you can keep the job manageable. Regularly check the undersides of your garden’s leaves with a magnifying glass, because that is where pests often hide and get their start.