Growing Home - Foxglove

Foxglove (digitalis) is a biennial flowering plant. “Biennial” means it only lives for two years, usually blooming only in the second year. But there is a variety called “Foxy” that blooms in both the first and second year. Foxglove makes a showy spike of tubular flowers. Inside foxglove flowers there are often ornamental splotches. In 1776, an extract from the plant was found to regulate the heart muscle and was once a common heart medicine. Newer, more effective medicines based on foxglove for heart failure and arrhythmia are now more common.